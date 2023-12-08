Selena Gomez Confirms Relationship with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez has finally spoken out about her rumored relationship with producer Benny Blanco, but instead of the typical press release or statement, she decided to share the news through comments on Instagram. Responding to a post about her alleged romance with Blanco, Gomez simply wrote, “Facts.” But she didn’t stop there. Gomez went on to leave more comments, expressing her love and admiration for Blanco. Under a separate post about her and Blanco shared one of her fan pages, she commented, “He is my absolute everything in my heart.”

Gomez and Blanco have previously collaborated on the music video for the song “I Can’t Get Enough” in 2018, which they both featured on. However, some fans speculate that Blanco may have dissed Gomez after working with her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber. This suspicion arose due to a 2020 interview in which Blanco made disparaging remarks about “cookie-cutter pop artists” who release makeup lines, coincidentally around the same time Gomez launched her beauty brand, Rare Beauty.

Despite the speculation, Gomez defended Blanco and praised him for treating her well. In response to a fan’s comment about Blanco shading her in the past, Gomez replied, “he’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with.” She continued to defend their relationship, stating that Blanco has treated her better than anyone else on the planet. Interestingly, Gomez also mentioned that they have been together for six months, hinting that they were dating when she released a single about being single.

To add more fuel to the fire, Gomez shared an Instagram Story featuring a photo of herself leaning on someone with a beard, whose face is not visible. However, fans noticed that the bracelet in the photo resembled one seen on Blanco’s Instagram. This led to even more speculation and excitement among the Selenators.

In addition to confirming her relationship with Blanco, Gomez unexpectedly revealed that her next album will be released in two months. Fans are eagerly anticipating new music from the singer and are excited to see how her relationship with Blanco will influence her music.

Overall, while Gomez’s announcement may have been unconventional, it certainly generated a lot of buzz and excitement among her fans.