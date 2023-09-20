Selena Gomez Opens Up About the Responsibility of Being the Most-Followed Woman on Instagram

Selena Gomez, the actress and singer, recently expressed that being the most-followed woman on Instagram comes with a “big responsibility.” While she claims to have never cared about numbers, she admits that the weight of her massive following can be overwhelming. Gomez made these comments at Universal Music Group and Thrive Global’s Music and Health Conference, as reported The Hollywood Reporter.

With 429 million followers, Selena Gomez surpasses the likes of Taylor Swift and Kylie Jenner in terms of Instagram followers. Despite this achievement, she remains grateful for the impact she has on her fans. Many have reached out to her and shared how her music has helped them through difficult times. However, she acknowledges that carrying the burdens and struggles of her followers can be emotionally challenging.

Gomez emphasizes the importance of empathy and compassion in her interactions with fans. She feels a responsibility to be mindful of the impact her words and actions may have on people who are going through their own hardships. Aware of her own recklessness with emotions, she strives to make a positive difference in the lives of her followers.

The documentary “My Mind and Me,” released Apple TV, showcases Gomez’s journey of dealing with her childhood fame, a kidney transplant, and a high-profile breakup. While she admits finding it difficult to watch, she is proud of the film as it allowed her to express thoughts and feelings she had been keeping to herself for years.

In conclusion, Selena Gomez acknowledges the weight of being the most-followed woman on Instagram and takes her responsibility as an influencer seriously. She understands the impact her music and public persona have on her fans and strives to use her platform for good, particularly in the realm of mental health awareness.