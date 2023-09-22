What Selena Gomez Wants in a Partner

Selena Gomez, the famous singer and founder of Rare Beauty, recently opened up about her requirements for a future partner. In an interview, she expressed that being “cool” is crucial, but not in the conventional sense. According to Selena, a potential partner should be kind, funny, and respectful towards her family and those around them.

While she hopes to find the right person eventually, Selena emphasized that she is content with her life as it is now. She acknowledged that many people go through a phase of desiring companionship, but she is currently focused on finding happiness within herself. Selena wants to be in a place where she can fully accept and love herself, so that when the right person comes along, they can complement her life rather than amplify her insecurities.

It’s clear that Selena values qualities such as kindness, humor, and family-oriented behavior in a potential partner. These traits align with her overall vision of a healthy and fulfilling relationship. By prioritizing her personal growth and well-being, Selena is taking a proactive approach to ensure that when love does enter her life, it will be a positive and empowering experience.

Sources:

– Original article: [source]

– Definition of Rare Beauty: A cosmetics brand founded Selena Gomez offering a range of inclusive beauty products.

– Definition of “cool” in this context: Demonstrating qualities of kindness, humor, and respect.