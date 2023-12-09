Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco: A Cryptic Display of Affection

In a surprising turn of events, Selena Gomez has taken to Instagram to defend and show affection for her rumored beau, Benny Blanco. While the couple has not made their relationship official through the usual means of posting a photo together, they have managed to create quite the buzz with their cryptic comments and subtle hints on the platform.

Gomez’s Instagram activity began with a simple comment on a post from the Popfactions account, stating “facts.” This led to a comment spree that fueled speculation of a possible hack. However, Gomez persisted with her declarations of admiration for Blanco, proclaiming him to be her “absolute everything” and the best person she has ever been with.

To add fuel to the fire, Gomez posted a black-and-white shot on her Instagram Stories, featuring a man who closely resembled Blanco. The following slide included a message expressing her appreciation and love for her followers. But it was a photo of Gomez’s left hand adorned with a ring embellished with a jewel-encrusted letter B that truly raised eyebrows. Could it be a symbol of her affection for Blanco?

The connection between Gomez and Blanco goes beyond their rumored romance. They have worked together on multiple tracks, including Gomez’s recent release, “Single Soon,” which she claims is not about her past relationship with The Weeknd. While Gomez has been vocal about her relationship status in the past, this time she seems to be taking a more subtle approach.

As of now, representatives for Gomez and Blanco have not commented on the rumors surrounding their relationship. Are they purposely keeping their love under wraps, or is it all just a playful display for their fans? Only time will tell. Until then, fans will continue to speculate and analyze every social media post from these two elusive lovebirds.