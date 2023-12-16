Selena Gomez Goes Public with New Relationship

Selena Gomez, the talented singer and actress, has recently made her new relationship Instagram official. After revealing her single status earlier this year, Gomez shared a series of pictures on social media featuring her and her boyfriend, Benny Blanco. In one of the photos, the couple can be seen sharing a kiss.

Gomez captioned the post, “New York, my favorite moments with you this week,” along with other pictures from Taylor Swift’s birthday celebrations. The singer’s friends, including Nina Dobrev and Julia Michaels, congratulated her on the new relationship.

This comes after Gomez posted a heartfelt tribute to her close friend, Taylor Swift, on her birthday through her Instagram Stories. Gomez referred to Swift as a “goddess” and expressed her love for her.

In addition to her exciting new relationship, Gomez received her second Golden Globe nomination for her role in the popular series “Only Murders in the Building.” Co-star Martin Short recently praised Gomez, admitting he initially had reservations about working with her. However, he quickly discovered that she is a true professional who is always on time, knows her lines, and is incredibly talented.

As a well-rounded artist, Gomez continues to make a significant impact in both the music and acting industries. Fans are eagerly anticipating her future projects and personal milestones.

