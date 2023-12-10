Title: Social Media Buzz: Selena Gomez’s Relationship Drama, TikTok Gender Test, and AI-Generated City for Nicki Minaj

Summary: In this week’s edition of Chronically Online, we dive into the latest social media buzz. Selena Gomez creates a stir on Instagram after confirming her relationship with music producer Benny Blanco. TikTok users engage in a gender test trend, asking men to “name a woman.” We also explore a viral TikTok about spotting Millennials and the dedication of Nicki Minaj’s fans who created an AI-generated city for her upcoming album.

Selena Gomez’s Relationship Drama:

Selena Gomez has recently taken to Instagram to confirm her relationship with music producer Benny Blanco. However, things took a dramatic turn after Benny seemed to shade her in an interview. Selena responded fighting back and expressing her “happiness” in multiple comments. While she announced a break from Instagram, the Twitterverse responded with a flurry of memes surrounding the situation.

TikTok Gender Test Trend:

Women on TikTok have been engaging in a new trend where they ask the men in their lives to “name a woman, any woman.” The responses have varied from random names to heartwarming choices, and even some that have sparked arguments. The trend highlights the importance of recognizing the contributions and influence of women in our lives.

Viral TikTok on Spotting Millennials:

A TikTok video has gone viral, offering tips on how to spot a Millennial. The video humorously suggests that the fashion trend of the French tuck is now outdated, leading to a divided response among viewers as to whether or not they should pay attention to such trends. The video highlights the ongoing generation gap and the ever-evolving nature of fashion.

AI-Generated City for Nicki Minaj:

Nicki Minaj’s fans, known as Barbz, have demonstrated their devotion creating an entire AI-generated city to promote her upcoming album. This unique marketing campaign showcases the creativity and dedication of her fan base. The city is not only visually appealing but also promises to be an immersive experience for fans.

