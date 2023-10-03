Selena Gomez Clarifies Feud Rumors with Dua Lipa: It Was an Accident

Selena Gomez has addressed the feud rumors that emerged after she unfollowed singer Dua Lipa on Instagram back in June. In a recent interview with Fast Company, Gomez explained that the unfollowing was accidental and not indicative of any bad blood between them.

Gomez stated, “I was just cleaning up some of my Instagram. Then somebody called me and was like, ‘What happened with Dua?!'”. She went on to clarify that she unintentionally unfollowed Lipa while tidying up her social media.

To further prove that there was no ill will between them, Gomez shared an Instagram photo of herself wearing a dress from Lipa’s collaboration with Versace. Lipa responded to the show of support with excitement and love in the comments section.

Gomez has since re-followed Lipa on Instagram, but there are still other celebrities, such as Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid, and Bella Hadid, whom she has not added back. However, an insider has assured that there are “absolutely no hard feelings” between Gomez and those she unfollowed.

Although Gomez’s decision to unfollow Malik came after rumors of their dating, she clarified on TikTok that she was single just before unfollowing him. The reason for unfollowing Gigi Hadid remains unclear, but their connection is likely due to their mutual friend, Taylor Swift. Gomez had publicly declared Bella Hadid as her “girl crush” in a TikTok video and complimented her on Instagram before.

It is important to note that Lipa has not publicly addressed any feud rumors or Gomez’s decision to re-follow her. Throughout the situation, Gomez has made it clear that her unfollowing actions were unintentional and that there is no animosity between her and Lipa, as well as the other celebrities involved.

