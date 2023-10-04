Selena Gomez Opens Up About the Reasons Behind Her Social Media Break

Selena Gomez recently spoke out about why she decided to take a break from social media a few years ago. One of the main reasons was her split from Justin Bieber, as well as the negative impact of comparing herself to others online.

In an interview with Fast Company, Selena revealed that she had just gone through a heartbreak and didn’t want to see what everyone else was doing on social media. She also admitted that seeing perfect bodies and comparing herself to them on Instagram made her feel insecure about her own appearance.

However, Selena has since returned to social media and addressed some misunderstandings that fans noticed, such as her accidentally unfollowing Dua Lipa. She explained that it was simply an accident while she was cleaning up her Instagram and that she never intended to unfollow Dua Lipa.

When asked about the idea of not being online so much, Selena emphasized that every choice we make is our own. She believes that it’s important to evaluate whether our online activities make us feel good or not. She also shared that she doesn’t live with regrets and encourages others to learn from their mistakes and get to know themselves as much as possible.

Selena’s words of advice resonate with many people who have experienced tough moments in life. She has walked through difficult times and come out stronger on the other side, making her perspective valuable and relatable to a wide range of individuals.

In conclusion, Selena Gomez’s decision to take a break from social media was influenced her personal experiences, such as her breakup with Justin Bieber and the negative effects of comparison. She now encourages others to make choices they can be proud of and to learn from any mistakes they may make along the way.

Sources:

– Fast Company interview with Selena Gomez