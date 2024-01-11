Selena Gomez Clears the Air: No Gossip about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner

In a recent turn of events, Selena Gomez has vehemently denied the rumors suggesting that she was gossiping about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner with Taylor Swift. The speculations arose after a video of Gomez seemingly discussing her fellow celebrities’ actions at the Golden Globes went viral. However, the singer has come forward to set the record straight and refute these allegations.

According to a source close to Selena, she was not talking about the couple in question during her conversation with Swift and Keleigh Sperry. “She was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie,” the insider revealed. Despite the buzz generated the video, the informant clarified that Gomez “never even saw or spoke to them.”

Amateur lip-readers had previously suggested that the friends were discussing Kylie’s refusal to take a photo with Gomez’s boyfriend. However, these claims remain unverified, and it is important not to jump to conclusions based solely on lip-reading.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, who were both present at the 81st annual awards show in Beverly Hills, seemed to be in high spirits throughout the event. While they did not make a joint appearance on the red carpet, the couple was seen sitting together inside the venue. A viral video circulating on social media captured a sweet moment between the two, with Kylie playing with Timothée’s necklace and the actor leaning in for a kiss.

Despite the rumors and speculation, Selena Gomez has made it clear that the gossip surrounding her alleged conversation about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner is baseless. It is crucial to rely on accurate information rather than unfounded assumptions when discussing celebrity interactions.