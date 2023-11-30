Selena Gomez Steps Out in Festive Party Looks Featuring Aupen’s Sparkling Purse

Selena Gomez, the popular actress known for her role in “Only Murders In the Building,” showcased her impeccable holiday style during her recent visit to Paris. What caught everyone’s attention was the stunning accessory she carried with both of her party looks – a sparkling purse from Aupen, the coveted bag brand that has been making waves in Hollywood.

In her first look, Gomez exuded elegance as she paired the crystal-encrusted Miracle bag from Aupen ($280) with a black tweed Valentino blazer adorned with sparkling embellishments. The thigh-length jacket doubled as a mini-dress, and she completed her ensemble with Jimmy Choo sandals ($975).

Later that day, at ex Samuel Krost’s wedding, Gomez demonstrated a more refined way to style the festive purse. She opted for a classic black slip dress, complemented a Mango faux fur coat ($200) and semi-sheer Wolford tights ($50). The purse effortlessly added a touch of glamour to her elegant attire.

Although Selena Gomez is a notable fan of Aupen’s designs, she is not the only celebrity who appreciates the brand’s petite purses. Taylor Swift, Gomez’s best friend, has sported the black Nirvana ($340) on multiple occasions, while other A-listers like Kylie Jenner, Gabrielle Union, Karlie Kloss, and Jennifer Lawrence have been spotted with the curved Fearless ($340) from Aupen.

What sets Aupen apart is its commitment to embracing imperfections and celebrating beauty in all its forms. The design team, chose to remain anonymous, shared with Page Six Style their inspiration, “Influenced art and architecture, we wanted to move away from the idea of perfection and embrace irregularity and to truly appreciate beauty with all its flaws.”

If you’re looking to add a touch of glamour and uniqueness to your accessory collection, check out some of our favorite styles from Aupen, the hot handbag label.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Where can I buy Aupen’s bags?

You can purchase Aupen’s bags through various online retailers or on their official website.

2. Which celebrities have been seen with Aupen’s bags?

Celebrities such as Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner, Gabrielle Union, Karlie Kloss, Jennifer Lawrence, Hailey Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Gal Gadot, and Dakota Johnson have been spotted carrying Aupen’s stylish purses.

3. What is the signature style of Aupen’s bags?

Aupen’s purses are known for their asymmetrical silhouettes, inspired art and architecture, which aim to celebrate beauty in all its imperfect glory.

4. What is the price range of Aupen’s bags?

Aupen offers a range of bags at various price points, starting from $180 and going up to $340, depending on the style and embellishments involved.