Selena Gomez Reigns as TikTok’s Most Popular Artist in the US

A recent report from TikTok has revealed that Selena Gomez has secured the title of the social video-sharing platform’s most popular artist in the United States. The multi-talented artist also leads the top 10 musicians list, surpassing popular figures such as Ice Spice, Natalie Jane, Lizzo, and Ariana Grande.

Gomez’s widespread appeal extends beyond the US, as she claims the second spot for the most popular artist worldwide, trailing behind Kim Loaiza. This achievement places her ahead of globally renowned artists like Blackpink, Shakira, and BTS.

One of Gomez’s videos, capturing her preparations for a 6 a.m. flight in February, garnered an impressive 24 million likes. This video found itself ranked as the fourth most popular trending video in the US. Gomez’s ability to resonate with TikTok’s user base is evident with the high engagement her content receives.

In addition to artist rankings, TikTok also shared its top trending global songs for 2023. Sitting atop the list is ‘Cupid – Twin Ver – Sped Up Version’ Fifty Fifty, followed ‘If We Ever Broke Up’ Mae Stephens and ‘Collide (more sped up)’ Justine Skye.

The dominance of Selena Gomez on TikTok signifies her widespread appeal among users, both in the US and around the world. Her relatable content and engaging videos continue to capture the attention of millions, solidifying her position as a beloved figure on the platform.