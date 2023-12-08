Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Relationship with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez recently addressed the swirling rumors surrounding her love life, specifically in relation to music producer Benny Blanco. While the singer has been the subject of speculation involving various celebrities, including actor Chris Evans, she seemingly confirmed her relationship with Blanco through her social media comments.

In response to a black-and-white photo posted on Instagram featuring Selena and Benny, PopCrave reported that the singer replied to fans’ comments, expressing her affection for Blanco. “He is my absolute everything in my heart,” Gomez wrote in one comment. She also defended their connection, stating, “lol yeah and he’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts.”

Addressing the criticism from some Instagram users, Selena asserted that she will not let others’ opinions guide her life. “If you can’t accept me at my happiest, then don’t be in my life at all,” she wrote in response to a comment.

Selena Gomez has had significant relationships in the past, including her on-again, off-again romance with singer Justin Bieber, who is now married to model Hailey Bieber. Gomez’s history also includes a brief relationship with The Weeknd.

Benny Blanco, a renowned record producer and songwriter, has worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry, such as Rihanna, Katy Perry, and Ed Sheeran. He has collaborated with Selena Gomez in the past, including their work together on the song “I Can’t Get Enough” with J Balvin.

While Selena’s Instagram comments seemingly confirmed her relationship with Benny Blanco, there has been no official confirmation regarding their current status. Fans will have to stay tuned for further updates.

In conclusion, Selena Gomez has stepped forward to address the dating rumors surrounding her and Benny Blanco, expressing her affection for him and shutting down critics. While the specifics of their relationship remain unclear, it is evident that Gomez holds a deep connection to Blanco.