Selena Gomez Clears Rumours of Feud with Dua Lipa: It Was an Accident

Pop icon Selena Gomez has addressed the rumors of a feud with singer Dua Lipa, clarifying that her decision to unfollow Lipa on Instagram was unintentional. In an interview, Gomez explained that she was simply cleaning up her Instagram when someone alerted her to the speculation surrounding her unfollowing Lipa.

Gomez took to Instagram at the time to dispel the rivalry rumors, sharing a picture of herself wearing Versace and mentioning a “Dua moment” in the caption. Lipa responded to Gomez’s post, expressing her happiness with the interaction.

Since then, Gomez has re-followed Lipa but has not reinstated her follow to other celebrities she had previously unfollowed, including Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid, and Bella Hadid. However, an inside source claims that there are no hard feelings between Gomez and the unfollowed individuals.

Regarding Zayn Malik, rumors of a relationship between him and Gomez had circulated, but Gomez clarified that she was single before unfollowing him on TikTok. The reason behind her unfollowing Gigi Hadid, who is in a relationship with Malik and has a daughter with him, remains unknown.

Gomez had previously expressed admiration for Bella Hadid, declaring her a “girl crush” in a TikTok video. However, Gomez and the model unfollowed each other years ago after dating The Weeknd. Gomez had complimented Bella on one of her Instagram photos, though Bella never publicly responded.

In conclusion, Selena Gomez denies any feud with Dua Lipa and explains that her unfollowing of other celebrities was not due to strained relationships. The reasons behind these unfollows remain undisclosed.

Sources:

– PageSix

– ANI News

Note: ThePrint does not take responsibility for the content of this auto-generated report.