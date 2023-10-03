Selena Gomez Addresses Alleged Feud With Dua Lipa

Selena Gomez has spoken out about the speculation surrounding her alleged feud with singer Dua Lipa after she unfollowed her on Instagram. In an interview with Fast Company, Gomez clarified that it was all a misunderstanding and that unfollowing Lipa was an accident while she was cleaning up her Instagram.

After fans noticed Gomez’s unfollowing spree, the singer quickly re-followed Lipa on the social media platform. Gomez also showed her support for Lipa at a Rare Beauty event wearing a dress from Lipa’s collaboration with Versace.

It’s worth noting that the unfollowing incident came just months after Gomez was rumored to be dating Zayn Malik, the former member of One Direction. Gomez and Malik were spotted having dinner together in New York City. However, the unfollowing led some fans to believe that they were no longer an item.

While there were rumors of a potential feud, a source clarified that there were no hard feelings between Gomez and the people she unfollowed, including Malik and the Hadid sisters, Gigi and Bella. Gomez has connections to both sisters through past relationships. She and Bella have both dated The Weeknd, and she is best friends with Nicola Peltz Beckham, who previously dated Anwar Hadid, Gigi’s brother.

This is not the first time Gomez has been involved in rumored feuds. She made headlines earlier this year for her alleged ongoing drama with model Hailey Bieber, who is now married to Justin Bieber. Gomez and Justin had an on-and-off relationship from 2010 to 2018, leading to speculation and comparisons between Gomez and Hailey.

Sources:

– Fast Company