Selena Gomez Expresses Love for Boyfriend Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez has taken to social media once again to show her unwavering love and support for her boyfriend, Benny Blanco. In a recent Instagram Story, the singer shared an intimate snapshot of the couple, captured in a cozy embrace. This revelation comes after Gomez surprised fans with the announcement of their six-month-long relationship.

Despite facing some criticism and accusations against Blanco’s past, Gomez fiercely defended her partner. Addressing the resurfaced interview where disparaging remarks were attributed to Blanco, the singer confidently stated, “He’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with.” Gomez also tactfully dismissed any notion of their relationship being a publicity stunt, assuring her followers that she was not trolling.

Gomez’s choice of partners has often been a topic of discussion, but she made it clear that she prioritizes her own happiness and stands her decisions. In response to critics questioning her previous choices, she boldly declared, “I will never be with a f**boy ever again.” According to Gomez, Blanco has been the best thing to ever happen to her.

The surprising twist to their relationship is the fact that Gomez and Blanco have collaborated professionally in the past, working together on songs like “I Can’t Get Enough” in 2021. This unexpected romance adds another layer to Gomez’s dynamic and ever-evolving personal life.

As Gomez steps away from Instagram temporarily to focus on work, her message remains clear: love and happiness should take precedence over public scrutiny. The singer continues to express her gratitude towards her fans and their support.

It is evident that Gomez is unapologetically flaunting her love for Blanco, emphasizing that their connection is genuine and meaningful. Their relationship serves as a reminder that love knows no boundaries and can blossom unexpectedly, even between collaborators turned partners.

