Facing Trolling and Hate, Selena Gomez Contemplates Deleting Instagram Account

Singer-actor Selena Gomez finds herself at the center of a social media storm after her recent comments on the Israel-Palestine conflict. Faced with relentless trolling and hate, Gomez took to Instagram Stories to announce her decision to delete her Instagram account. However, shortly after the post, she removed it, leaving fans and followers wondering about her next move.

In her now-deleted Instagram Story, Gomez expressed her frustration, stating, “I am taking a break and deleting my Instagram. I’m done. I do not support any of what’s going on.” This statement comes after days of intense criticism for her response to the conflict between Palestine and Israel. Gomez had previously shared her dismay at the violence and terror occurring worldwide, emphasizing the importance of protecting all people, especially children.

However, her reference to her sister in a subsequent post did not sit well with many on social media, with some accusing her of using her sister to play the victim and making the issue about herself. Despite the backlash, it is important to remember that the core issue at hand is the ongoing conflict and the need for peace and protection for innocent lives.

