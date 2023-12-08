Selena Gomez Takes Brief Break from Instagram, Returns to the Platform

Summary: After announcing her departure from Instagram, Selena Gomez has taken a brief break from the platform before returning. The singer, known for her openness about mental health, often takes social media breaks for her well-being. Despite her initial intentions, she posted to her Instagram Story just 24 hours after her departure announcement.

Selena Gomez recently announced her departure from Instagram, citing the need to protect her mental well-being in the face of the world’s horrors, hate, violence, and terror. However, her break was short-lived, as she returned to the platform just 24 hours later.

While Selena had expressed her intentions to take a break until she had work again and stood up for her beliefs, fans anticipated her quick return. Many were not surprised her swift reappearance, as her previous breaks have also been brief.

During her short departure, Selena’s celebrity pals shared their excitement about Ariana Grande teasing new music. Selena herself commented on Ariana’s post, expressing her enthusiasm. However, it seems that Selena couldn’t stay away from the platform for long, as she quickly resumed her Instagram activities.

Fans and followers have taken note of Selena’s short-lived break, with some expressing humor and mild surprise at its brevity. Whether a break lasts for 24 hours or even 24 months, it is evident that taking a break from social media can provide individuals with the mental space they need.

Selena Gomez’s return to Instagram serves as a reminder that even though breaks may be short, they can still offer valuable respite from the digital world. As Selena continues to prioritize her mental health, her openness about taking breaks can encourage others to do the same. Ultimately, it’s important for individuals to prioritize their well-being in the face of constant connectivity.