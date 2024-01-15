Selena Gomez Spotted With Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry at Golden Globes

Selena Gomez recently made headlines when she was seen having a private conversation with Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry at the Golden Globes awards show. The three friends were caught whispering and sharing secrets from their seats inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Rumors started circulating online when lip readers analyzed the footage of Gomez and Emily Blunt at the AFI Awards. During the event, both Gomez and Blunt covered their mouths, seemingly trying to avoid a repeat of their experience at the Golden Globes. However, sources close to Blunt and her husband, John Krasinski, have confirmed that they are not discussing divorce and find the rumors amusing.

While speculation grew about what Gomez and Swift were discussing, the actress clarified that they were talking about two of her friends who had started dating. She emphasized that it was a private matter and not anyone else’s business.

Gomez, who is currently starring in the HULU comedy series “Only Murders in the Building” alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short, was thrilled that the show made it to the American Film Institute’s Top 10 list for TV shows. Similarly, Blunt’s performance in the World War II drama “Oppenheimer” was also recognized the American Film Institute.

The close friendship between Gomez, Swift, and Sperry is well-known, and fans of the three celebrities always look forward to their public appearances together. Despite the rumors and speculations, it’s clear that these friends are focused on their respective projects and supporting each other’s successes.

In the world of celebrities, even private conversations can become the subject of intense scrutiny. However, it’s important to remember that everyone deserves their privacy and that not everything seen or speculated online is necessarily true.