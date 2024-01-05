Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s Relationship Takes Center Stage

Summary: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s relationship made headlines as the couple attended a Los Angeles Lakers game together, showcasing their affection. Gomez confirmed their relationship in December and expressed her happiness with Blanco. The couple has been dating privately for six months and has recently become more serious.

In a recent public outing, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco were spotted together at a Los Angeles Lakers game, captivating the attention of fans and media alike. The couple sat courtside, exuding warmth and affection as they cuddled throughout the game. Although they were featured on the jumbotron, there was no kissing involved; Gomez simply waved to the cheering crowd.

Gomez publicly acknowledged her relationship with Blanco last December, where she revealed that they had been dating secretly for the past six months. In an Instagram comment, she shared, “He has treated me better than any human being on this planet.” This declaration of love sparked curiosity among fans, leading to further inquiries about their relationship.

Sources close to the couple spoke to Entertainment Tonight, shedding light on the progression of their romance. According to one source, Gomez and Blanco had been casually seeing each other for some time, but recently decided to take things to a more official level. The source stated that Gomez is fond of Blanco’s sense of humor and acknowledged his talent. Additionally, she expressed her contentment and relaxation in her current life, enjoying the direction their relationship is heading.

Another insider shared that Gomez feels safe and secure with Blanco, highlighting his communication skills, honesty, and willingness to listen. Contrary to typical celebrity relationships, Blanco is described as respectful, genuine, and uninterested in fame or attention. Gomez appreciates these qualities and has placed a significant amount of trust in him.

As the relationship between Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco continues to thrive, fans eagerly anticipate further public displays of affection and the possibility of a long-lasting romance.