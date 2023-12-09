Selena Gomez Admits to Cosmetic Procedure in Defense of Relationship with Benny Blanco

Summary

American singer and actress Selena Gomez has recently admitted to undergoing a cosmetic procedure while defending her newly announced relationship with music producer Benny Blanco. In response to a comment on Instagram criticizing her appearance, Gomez clapped back, mentioning that she had received Botox. Although she has never explicitly shared details of previous cosmetic procedures, she has attributed changes in her appearance to her ongoing battle with lupus, an autoimmune disease. Despite concerns from fans, Gomez remains firm in her conviction that Blanco is the best thing that has ever happened to her, even though he shaded her in 2020. Additionally, she confirmed that they have been dating for the past six months, responding to comments regarding the exclusivity of their relationship and defending her friends and fans.

In a snap posted on her Instagram stories, Gomez confirmed her relationship with music producer Benny Blanco, with the pair seen cuddling up. The image showed Gomez resting her head on Blanco’s shoulder, although his face was cut off in the picture.

While the revelation of Gomez’s cosmetic procedure adds further intrigue to her personal life, it is important to respect her choices and privacy. Cosmetic procedures are a personal decision and should not overshadow the significance of her relationship and her ongoing battle with lupus. Gomez’s journey is a testament to her strength and resilience as she navigates her career, relationships, and health.

