Selena Gomez Hilariously Confirms She’s Still Single

Selena Gomez has once again shared her relationship status in a humorous TikTok video. In the video, Gomez lip-syncs to a track and jokingly mouths, “Guess who has a boyfriend? Not me b**ch.” She then bids farewell to the camera. This isn’t the first time Gomez has used TikTok to update her fans on her single status. Back in June, she posted a cheeky video at a soccer game, proclaiming her singleness while bundled up in blankets.

Earlier this year, rumors circulated that Gomez was dating Drew Taggart from The Chainsmokers, but she quickly shut down those rumors posting a picture of a grey sky and a lonely hill on Instagram, with the caption “#iamsingle.” In March, she was spotted kissing Zayn Malik during a dinner date in New York City.

Gomez recently spoke about her dating requirements, emphasizing the importance of having standards. She believes that in today’s world, boys often confuse standards with being high maintenance. “I’m not ashamed to say, ‘I actually require X, Y, and Z for you to be with me,'” she said in an interview with SiriusXM’s Hits 1 LA.

Despite the rumors and speculation, Gomez wants to make it clear that she is currently single. She frequently uses her sense of humor to address the topic, giving fans a light-hearted glimpse into her personal life. So for now, Gomez remains happily unattached and focused on her career and personal growth.

Sources:

– Title: Selena Gomez hilariously shares her relationship status

– Source: [Entertainment Tonight](www.etonline.com)

– Date: Article published on August 3, 2020