Disney Strikes Licensing Deal with Netflix for Selected Episodes of ESPN’s 30 for 30 Series

Disney and Netflix have reached a comprehensive licensing agreement that includes the streaming rights of several popular Disney series. As part of this deal, a limited number of episodes from ESPN’s acclaimed docuseries, 30 for 30, will be available on Netflix for a period of 18 months. However, only 25 out of the extensive catalog of over 100 episodes will be included in this initiative.

The release dates for the 30 for 30 episodes on Netflix are spread out between February and December, although the specific episodes have not yet been announced. So, fans of the series will have to stay tuned to find out which stories will make their way to the streaming platform.

Previously, Netflix held the exclusive rights to The Last Dance, a highly successful ESPN docuseries. However, unlike 30 for 30, The Last Dance was not part of the broader series umbrella. After a year of exclusivity on Netflix, The Last Dance is now available on both Netflix and ESPN+.

In addition to 30 for 30, numerous other Disney shows will also be licensed to Netflix. The titles include The Wonder Years, This is Us, My Wife & Kids, The Resident, White Collar, Reba, Archer, How I Met Your Mother, Lost, Prison Break, The Hughleys, The Bernie Mac Show, and Home Improvement. Each show will have its own premiere date, starting from January 2024.

However, Disney CEO Bob Iger has emphasized that certain content remains exclusive to Disney’s own streaming platforms. Properties such as Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars are considered essential building blocks of their streaming business and will not be included in licensing deals.

Licensing out part of the 30 for 30 library is a strategic move for Disney, given that some episodes are over a decade old. By leveraging these episodes, Disney can strengthen its streaming platforms and potentially acquire new content in return. This decision aligns with their focus on the current and future success of their streaming business.