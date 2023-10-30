Fact Check: The “Seismic Waves Card” WhatsApp Rumor

Amidst the escalating war in Israel and Gaza, a viral WhatsApp message warning about a dangerous file named “Seismic Waves Card” has been circulating. The message claims that the file, disguised as photos of “fighting in Jewish settlements,” can hack a phone in just 10 seconds. However, after thorough research, it has been determined that this is yet another hoax.

Similar variations of this rumor have appeared in the past. Notably, after a devastating earthquake in Morocco, messages claiming that the “Seismic Waves Card” file displayed photos of the earthquake were shared. However, these claims were proven to be false after WhatsApp confirmed it.

In response to inquiries about the recent iteration of the rumor that mentions “Jewish settlements,” WhatsApp referred to an article NBCNews.com, which also refutes the viral rumor as false. Each time this hoax resurfaces, it simply claims that the file is disguised as pictures of major world events, including earthquakes.

Despite the warning messages and vague references to its legitimacy on television, no concrete evidence or reports have substantiated the existence of the “Seismic Waves Card” or the widespread cyberattack suggested the rumor.

In conclusion, the warnings about the “Seismic Waves Card” should be disregarded. It is a hoax, and no genuine record of its existence or harm has been established. Spread awareness about the misinformation to prevent unnecessary panic and fear among WhatsApp users.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the “Seismic Waves Card” rumor?

The “Seismic Waves Card” rumor is a viral WhatsApp message that claims photos of major world events, such as earthquakes and fighting in Jewish settlements, are being shared as a dangerous file named “Seismic Waves Card.”

2. Can the “Seismic Waves Card” hack my phone?

No, the “Seismic Waves Card” does not exist, and claims of it being able to hack a phone in 10 seconds are false. These messages are part of a recurring hoax that spreads misinformation.

3. What did WhatsApp say about the rumor?

WhatsApp has refuted the “Seismic Waves Card” rumor on multiple occasions. They have issued statements asserting that these warnings are baseless and advised users to disregard the claims.

4. How can I protect myself from spreading false information?

To prevent spreading false information, it is crucial to verify the accuracy of any message or news before forwarding it to others. Cross-check sources with credible news outlets and fact-checking organizations to ensure the validity of the information.