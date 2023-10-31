New Halloween Trends on Pinterest: Embracing Creativity and Personalization

With the arrival of Halloween, users are turning to various digital resources to find inspiration for creating their own costumes or to see if they have everything they need at home to look spooky or stylish at work events or parties with friends. One major demographic that often draws inspiration from movies and music is Generation Z, representing 42% of Pinterest’s audience.

Looking specifically at Halloween trends on Pinterest in 2023, here are some categories of content that users frequently visit:

1. Costume Inspiration: Users are increasingly searching for costumes related to their favorite movies or music. For example, terms like “One Piece Halloween costume” (+180% YoY), “Formula 1 Halloween costume” (up to 230% YoY), and “Ferrari Halloween costume” (65% YoY increase) are among the most common.

2. Home Decor: Halloween experiences are not complete without proper decoration. Users are searching for ideas such as “Halloween maze,” “enchanted hallway ideas,” and “Halloween enchanted forest,” which have seen significant increases of 225%, 225%, and 105% YoY respectively.

3. Themed Parties: Themed parties have become popular Halloween trends on Pinterest. Searches for “neon Halloween party” and “disco Halloween party” have increased 145% and 125% YoY respectively.

4. Trunk-or-Treat: Originating mainly in the United States, Trunk-or-Treat has gained popularity on the platform. It involves decorating the back of cars with various interactive or themed designs. Searches for terms like “cowboy Trunk-or-Treat,” “interactive Trunk-or-Treats,” and “alien-themed Trunk-or-Treats” have seen increases of 150%, 105%, and 90% YoY respectively.

5. Spooky Treats: Generation Z has introduced a new trend of seeking Halloween-themed snacks and spooky foods. Searches for “Halloween pizza,” “Halloween waffles,” “Halloween stuffed peppers,” and “Halloween hot dogs” have all increased, with a general YoY increase of 120%, 110%, 75%, and 70% respectively.

