Stay Connected with Circuito Cinema Venezia on WhatsApp and Telegram

Circuito Cinema Venezia is thrilled to announce a new way for movie enthusiasts to stay updated on their programs, schedule changes, film releases, and special announcements. By joining their WhatsApp or Telegram channels, you can receive all the latest information at your fingertips.

To join their WhatsApp channel, simply follow these two easy steps:

1) Save their number, 342 761 1875, in your phone contacts.

2) Send a WhatsApp message with your full name and the phrase “CIRCUITO CINEMA.”

For those on Telegram, joining is even simpler:

1) Search for “Circuito Cinema Venezia” on Telegram.

2) Click on “Unisciti” (Join) to become a member.

By following these steps, you will never miss out on the exciting offerings from Circuito Cinema Venezia.

Please note that the WhatsApp channel is exclusively dedicated to automatic updates on the programming of Circuito Cinema Venezia. To reserve seats for Casa del Cinema, Cinemoving, or other events, kindly visit the Cultura Venezia website and follow the provided instructions. Alternative forms of reservation are not accepted.

Stay connected with Circuito Cinema Venezia and be the first to know about upcoming movies, special screenings, and exclusive events. Whether you have a passion for classic films or enjoy the latest blockbusters, this is your chance to stay in the loop and enhance your movie-watching experience.

Join their WhatsApp and Telegram channels today and start receiving the latest updates from Circuito Cinema Venezia!

FAQ:

Q: Can I reserve tickets through the WhatsApp or Telegram channels?

A: No, the WhatsApp channel is only for automatic updates. To reserve tickets, please visit the Cultura Venezia website.

Q: Are there any fees or charges for joining the WhatsApp or Telegram channels?

A: No, joining the channels is free of charge.