WhatsApp to Stop Support for Certain Android Phones Starting October 24, 2023

Meta has announced that it will end support for WhatsApp on several Android phones. Starting from October 24, 2023, the following phones will no longer be able to access or use WhatsApp. According to WhatsApp’s guidelines, only Android OS 5.0 and above will be supported, while older versions will no longer be able to use the app. Some of the affected phones include Samsung, LG, Sony, and HTC. Android users are advised to check the operating system (OS) on their phones.

The list of Android phones that will no longer be able to use WhatsApp includes Nexus 7, Samsung Galaxy Note 2, HTC One, Sony Xperia Z, LG Optimus G Pro, Samsung Galaxy S2, Samsung Galaxy Nexus, HTC Sensation, Motorola Droid Razr, Sony Xperia S2, HTC Desire HD, LG Optimus 2X, and Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc.

The same applies to iPhone users who are still using iOS version 11 or below. These iPhones will no longer have access to WhatsApp starting from October 23. Only iOS 12 and above will be compatible with the app.

To check the OS on Android devices, users can follow these steps:

1. Open the ‘Settings’ app on the smartphone.

2. Scroll down and find the ‘About Device’ section.

3. Select ‘About Device’ and choose the ‘Device Information’ option.

4. The device will display information about the Android version being used.

For iPhone users, the steps to check the OS version are as follows:

1. Go to the ‘Settings’ menu.

2. Then, click on ‘General’.

3. Select ‘About’.

4. The ‘Software Version’ column will display the iOS version currently running on the device.

It is important for users of the affected phones to be aware of these changes to ensure they can continue using WhatsApp or consider upgrading their devices if necessary.

