Watch Out for Counterfeit Postage Stamps: Better Business Bureau Warns

The holiday season can be a hectic time, with many people looking for ways to save time and money. However, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is urging caution when it comes to purchasing postage stamps online. They have seen an increase in reports of websites selling counterfeit discounted stamps, with some even impersonating the U.S. Postal Service.

The scam works like this: you need stamps to send out your holiday cards, but you don’t have time to go to the post office. So you search online and come across a website offering a 50% discount on stamps. Excited about the deal, you proceed to purchase the stamps, entering your personal and payment information at checkout.

Unfortunately, the website turns out to be fake, and scammers are waiting to collect your payment information. In some cases, the charge on your credit card is made someone’s PayPal account, rather than the USPS. Even if you do receive the stamps, they are often counterfeit and cannot be used to send mail.

To avoid falling victim to these scams, the BBB recommends the following tips:

1. Verify the legitimacy of the website: Look closely at the website’s URL and check for any misspellings or tricky subdomains. Make sure it is the official website of the postal service or a reputable stamp retailer.

2. Ensure the website is secure: Secure websites will have URLs starting with “https://” and display a lock icon on the purchase page. This indicates that your personal and financial information will be protected during the transaction.

3. Be cautious of social media ads: Scammers often use social media to advertise counterfeit products. Watch out for red flags such as heavily discounted prices, spelling and grammar errors, and poor-quality images and logos. If something seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Counterfeit postage stamps not only result in wasted money but also cause inconvenience when they cannot be used for sending mail. By staying vigilant and following these tips, you can protect yourself from falling prey to these scams and ensure a smooth holiday season.