Denver Broncos Turn to Jarrett Stidham in Latest Quarterback Shuffle

In an effort to salvage their playoff hopes, the Denver Broncos have decided to give Jarrett Stidham the starting quarterback role against the Los Angeles Chargers. This move comes as Russell Wilson, who has had a decent season, is benched in the midst of a losing streak. Despite Wilson’s impressive completion rate and touchdown throws, the Broncos haven’t been able to convert their statistics into victories.

The acquisition of Stidham, a former Super Bowl MVP and nine-time Pro Bowler, shows the team’s desperation to turn their fortunes around. The Broncos have struggled to find a consistent starting quarterback since Peyton Manning’s retirement in 2016, and Stidham will be the 13th quarterback to start for Denver since then.

Meanwhile, the Chargers, led backup quarterback Easton Stick, are also dealing with their own challenges. Stick has struggled to find success in the two games he has started following Justin Herbert’s injury. With the firing of coach Brandon Staley, the Chargers are hoping to end the season on a more positive note.

Both teams may also be without their star receivers. Denver’s Courtland Sutton is dealing with a concussion and did not practice, while Los Angeles’ Keenan Allen missed practice due to a heel injury. The absence of these key playmakers could further complicate matters for both teams.

As the Broncos and Chargers prepare to face off, it remains to be seen whether the quarterback change will yield the desired results for Denver or if the Chargers can bounce back after two consecutive losses. The outcome of this game could have significant implications for both teams as they aim to finish the season on a high note.