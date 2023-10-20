Netflix to Release YA Romance Adaptation “See You On Venus” in November

Netflix has announced another exciting addition to its streaming platform with the debut of the YA romance adaptation, “See You On Venus,” set to release on November 17th, 2023. The film, filmed in Spain, is a heartwarming story about an 18-year-old orphan named Mia who embarks on a journey to find her biological mother with the help of Kyle.

The movie features Virginia Gardner in the lead role, known for her performance in “Project Almanac,” and is supported a talented cast including Alex Aiono, Rob Estes, Isabel Serrano, and Bernard Bullen. Directed Joaquín Llamas and written Victoria Vinuesa, “See You On Venus” promises to captivate viewers with its emotional storyline.

Early reviews of the film have been positive, with MovieWeb praising Gardner’s performance and describing the movie as “visceral” and “full of feeling.” Currently, the movie holds a rating of 5.8 on IMDb and 3 out of 5 on Letterboxd.

The production of “See You On Venus” was handled Pitt Street Productions, with distribution Voltage Pictures. Voltage Pictures, known for their work on the “After” franchise, has also released acclaimed movies such as “Beautiful Disaster” and the forthcoming “Game of Love.”

In recent years, Netflix has established a trend of releasing its movies as SVOD premieres, following their theatrical and VOD release. “See You On Venus” is expected to be exclusive to Netflix US upon its November release.

Following “See You On Venus,” fans can look forward to the fifth and final installment of the “After” franchise from Voltage Pictures, although no official release date has been announced at this time.

In addition to “See You On Venus,” Netflix will also premiere the LGBTQ movie “Mutt” on November 16th, expanding its diverse range of content.

