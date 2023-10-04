TikTok Users Go Crazy for a Halloween Decoration

TikTok users are going wild over a new Halloween decoration that may become the hottest trend this year. With the help of social media, this lawn ornament has quickly gained popularity among Halloween enthusiasts.

The decoration in question is yet to receive an official name, but it consists of a small mannequin-like figure with glowing eyes and a moving head. The figure is attached to a stake, allowing it to be planted in the ground. When activated, the figure moves its head from side to side, creating a spooky and eerie effect.

TikTok users have been showcasing their love for this decoration posting videos of themselves setting it up and capturing their friends and family’s reactions. These videos have quickly gone viral, with many users expressing their excitement and admiration for the decoration’s unique features.

While Halloween decorations are not a new concept, this particular ornament has caught the attention of TikTok users due to its affordable price and easy setup. Many users appreciate the fact that it is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, making it a versatile and convenient addition to their Halloween décor.

With the popularity of this decoration on TikTok, it is expected to become a must-have item for Halloween 2021. Its intriguing design and interactive features have captured the interest of users worldwide, who are eagerly incorporating it into their spooky decorations.

