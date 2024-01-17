Title: Abandoned Playboy Club Resort in New Jersey: A Forgotten Era

Summary: The once glamorous Playboy Club resort in Sussex County, New Jersey, now stands as a silent monument to agone era. With its crumbling infrastructure, deserted rooms, and overgrown surroundings, the former Playboy Club site is a far cry from its heyday in the 1970s. Despite attempts to revive other prominent attractions in the area, such as the Gingerbread Castle and the Franklin Diner, the future of the Playboy Club location remains uncertain. After the Playboy Club shut its doors in 1982, the property experienced a series of ownership changes, eventually becoming a low-income housing complex. Concerns about safety and living conditions led to the eviction of the remaining tenants in 2018. The building is now owned Metairie Corporation, but no definitive plans have been announced for its future. Nearby, the Great Gorge Golf Club, built Playboy founder Hugh Hefner for club visitors, has undergone restoration and now operates under new ownership. Despite rumors and speculation, efforts to find a new purpose for the former Playboy resort site have not yet materialized.

The Abandoned Relics of a Breathtaking Past

The former home of the glamorous Playboy Club in Sussex County, New Jersey, has now become a silent witness to a time long forgotten. Once buzzing with life and luxury, the eight-story building now stands in disarray. The crumbling pool, overgrown parking lot, and barely recognizable tennis court bear little resemblance to the opulence that once defined this establishment. The deserted hotel room balconies are occupied only birds, giving the place an eerie, abandoned ambiance.

Lost Grandeur and Uncertain Future

In its prime, the Playboy Club was frequented the rich and famous, with celebrities like Frank Sinatra and Ann-Margaret gracing its stages. The iconic Playboy Bunnies served the guests, adding a touch of allure to the whole experience. However, as time went on, the allure faded, and the Playboy Club closed its doors in 1982. Since then, the property has seen various attempts at revitalization, but none have succeeded.

The Future, Shrouded in Mystery

No concrete plans have been unveiled for the future of the former Playboy Club site. Metairie Corporation, the current owner, has expressed intentions to explore possibilities for the property, but no further details have been provided. The building’s fate remains uncertain, leaving residents and officials wondering what lies ahead for this forsaken relic of the past.

As the former Playboy Club remains trapped in time, other attractions in the area share a similar fate. The Gingerbread Castle, a beloved fairy tale playground, has been in the process of revival for years, while the Franklin Diner stands empty since its owner passed away in 2005. The deep nostalgia surrounding these abandoned locations adds to the curiosity and intrigue they hold for visitors.

While the abandoned Playboy Club site may be in disarray, the nearby Great Gorge Golf Club has managed to regain some of its former glory. Another brainchild of Hugh Hefner, the 27-hole golf course has undergone restoration and now welcomes visitors and golf enthusiasts. Hef’s Hut Bar and Grill opened its doors in 2022 as a tribute to the Playboy Club’s founder.

Though rumors and speculation have circulated about new developments for the former Playboy resort site, no concrete plans have emerged. The ongoing efforts of the township to attract potential buyers or investors continue, with hopes of breathing new life into this once thriving location. As time passes, the former Playboy Club remains a captivating reminder of the glitz and glamour of agone era, shrouded in mystery and anticipation for what the future may hold.