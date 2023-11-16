New Winter Wedding Trends

Winter weddings have always had a certain allure, and this year, they are becoming more popular than ever. TikTok, the social media platform known for its viral trends, has played a significant role in shaping these winter wedding trends. One company, Aura Print, has taken a deep dive into the world of TikTok to bring us some of the most exciting trends for winter weddings in 2023 and 2024. Whether you’re planning your own wedding or helping someone else plan theirs, these trends offer plenty of inspiration.

One of the top trends this year is the hot chocolate bar. As temperatures drop, having a steaming cup of hot chocolate can provide comfort and warmth to both younger and older guests. It’s a delightful addition to any winter wedding celebration, especially if the festivities extend into the evening.

Another unique trend gaining popularity is the wedding scarf. Not only does it add a touch of elegance and fashion, but it also keeps the bride warm during outdoor photo sessions. A scarf can be chosen to complement the wedding dress or add a pop of color that matches the groom’s attire. It’s a creative and unexpected twist that adds personality to the overall look.

Crystal weddings are also on the rise. Incorporating crystals and gemstones into the decor can add a touch of glamour and elegance. From table settings to invitations, these natural elements provide a unique aesthetic that fits perfectly with the winter season. Crystals and gemstones can also be an affordable way to incorporate your wedding colors into the theme.

If you’re looking for non-alcoholic beverage options, winter mocktails are a hit. These winter-themed drinks can range from apple cider to sparkling grape juice, providing a refreshing alternative to alcoholic beverages. They not only quench guests’ thirst but also add a festive touch to the overall celebration.

For those who love a touch of enchantment and romance, the Snow White Wedding trend is a perfect choice. Inspired the Disney classic, this theme combines vintage elements with forest-greenery to create a truly magical atmosphere. It’s a trend that evokes nostalgia and adds a fairytale charm to the wedding day.

These are just a few of the winter wedding trends gaining traction this year. Whether you’re drawn to the warmth of a hot chocolate bar, the elegance of crystals, or the enchantment of a Snow White Wedding, there’s something for everyone. Keep these trends in mind as you plan your own winter wedding, and let the magic of the season inspire your special day.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are some popular winter wedding trends?

– Hot chocolate bars: Offering warm beverages to guests.

– Wedding scarves: Adding a fashionable accessory to keep warm.

– Crystal weddings: Incorporating crystals and gemstones into the decor.

– Winter mocktails: Non-alcoholic drinks with a winter theme.

– Snow White Wedding: Channeling the enchantment of the Disney classic.

How can I incorporate winter-themed mocktails into my wedding?

You can serve winter-inspired mocktails using ingredients such as apple cider, sparkling grape juice, or sparkling water. Get creative and experiment with flavors and garnishes to add a festive touch to your celebrations.

Are winter weddings becoming more popular?

Yes, winter weddings are growing in popularity as couples embrace the unique charm and coziness that the season brings. The increased availability of winter-related inspiration on platforms like TikTok has also contributed to their rising popularity.

How can I create an enchanted and romantic Snow White Wedding theme?

To create a Snow White Wedding theme, incorporate vintage elements into your decor and utilize forest-greenery. Consider using elements such as apples, mirrors, and delicate lace to further enhance the fairytale atmosphere.

Where can I find more winter wedding inspiration?

You can find more winter wedding inspiration on social media platforms like TikTok and Pinterest. Additionally, wedding magazines and websites often feature articles and galleries dedicated to winter weddings.