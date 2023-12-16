5 TikTok Food Trends That Defined 2023

In a year filled with countless viral recipes and food trends, TikTok has once again played a significant role in shaping our culinary experiences. From innovative twists on classic dishes to refreshing new creations, here are the top five food trends that circulated on TikTok in 2023.

1. Cottage Cheese: Once considered a diet food, cottage cheese has made a surprising comeback. TikTok users have been using this mild-flavored, protein-rich ingredient to create a variety of delicious recipes. From ice cream and pancakes to lasagna, cottage cheese has become a versatile staple in the kitchen.

2. Smash Burger Tacos: Combining the flavors of a Big Mac with the convenience of a taco, smash burger tacos have become a fan favorite. Ground beef is pressed against a flour tortilla, grilled, and topped with American cheese, pickles, lettuce, diced onion, and special sauce. It’s a quick and easy way to enjoy the mouthwatering taste of a smash burger in a handheld format.

3. Hwachae: This refreshing Korean watermelon drink has gained popularity on TikTok. Hwachae involves scooping balls of watermelon into a bowl and adding watermelon juice, canned peaches, Korean Chilsung cider (or Sprite), milk, condensed milk, and frozen blueberries. The result is a fruity and delicious beverage perfect for hot summer days.

4. Crispy Feta Eggs: Building on the feta craze sparked the viral feta pasta recipe, crispy feta eggs offer a unique twist on breakfast. To make this dish, crumbled feta is added to a nonstick skillet and cooked until crispy around the edges. An egg is then cracked into the center and cooked until desired doneness. Serve it over a tortilla with smashed avocado or enjoy it with toast or hash browns.

5. Ice Cream Fruit Roll-Up Wraps: Combining two beloved treats, ice cream and fruit roll-ups, these delightful dessert wraps have captured the attention of TikTok users. Simply scoop your favorite ice cream flavor onto the center of a fruit roll-up and wrap it into a burrito-like bundle. The combination of the frozen ice cream and sweet fruit roll-up creates a refreshing and crunchy texture.

As we reflect on the food trends that defined 2023, it’s clear that TikTok continues to be a platform that inspires creativity and experimentation in the kitchen. Whether you tried one of these trends or discovered your own, TikTok has undoubtedly influenced the way we eat and enjoy food. Let us know in the comments which trend you tried and loved!