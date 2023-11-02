Sophie Turner Enjoys Romantic Getaway in Paris Amid Divorce

Sophie Turner, the beloved actress known for her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, has been spotted embracing her newfound freedom in the romantic city of Paris. After recently filing for divorce from her husband of four years, Joe Jonas, Turner was seen getting cozy with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson.

In an intimate display of affection, the two were photographed passionately kissing as they strolled through the streets of the City of Love. Turner, who has recently dyed her hair blonde, wrapped her arms around Pearson while he held her close, sealing their connection with a tender kiss on her lips.

During their outing, the couple attended the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France. Turner, radiant in an all-black ensemble consisting of a trench coat and loafers, supported the event helping to unveil the prestigious Rugby World Cup trophy.

As news of Turner’s romantic escapade spread, fans and media outlets have eagerly sought comments from both Turner and Pearson’s representatives. However, no official statements have been made at the time of this article.

Turner’s visit to Paris comes at a significant time, as she navigates her way through the transitional period following her divorce. Exploring the enchanting streets of Paris and embracing new connections could serve as a vital source of healing and inspiration for the celebrated actress.

