Eddie Murphy Set to Return as Axel Foley in “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley” in 2024

Eddie Murphy fans rejoice! The iconic actor is making a comeback as Axel Foley in the highly-anticipated fourth installment of the “Beverly Hills Cop” franchise. After nearly 30 years since the last film in the series, Netflix has announced the release of “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley” in 2024.

Murphy will reprise his role as the street-smart cop who leaves Detroit to investigate crime and corruption in Beverly Hills. The original “Beverly Hills Cop” film, released in 1984, propelled Murphy to superstardom and spawned two successful sequels. While the previous films were distributed Paramount, this time Netflix will be taking the reins.

Directed Mark Molloy, the fourth installment follows Axel Foley as he returns to Beverly Hills to uncover the truth behind the untimely death of a close friend. As Foley digs deeper into the investigation, he uncovers corruption within the Beverly Hills police force and forms an unlikely partnership with a young officer to expose the truth.

The cast of “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley” boasts a mix of familiar faces and fresh talent. Joining Murphy are franchise regulars including Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, and Bronson Pinchot. Additionally, new cast members such as Kevin Bacon, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Taylour Paige are set to bring their talents to the screen.

Kevin Bacon will portray a special unit officer in the Los Angeles Police Department, while Joseph Gordon-Levitt takes on the role of a-the-book cop who teams up with Foley. Taylour Paige will portray Foley’s criminal defense attorney daughter, adding an intriguing dynamic to the story.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer promises an unforgettable performance from Eddie Murphy, praising his comedic chemistry with Gordon-Levitt. He also assures fans that the film will capture the essence of the original ’80s classic.

With its captivating storyline, a blend of familiar and new faces, and the return of Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley, “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley” is set to reignite the excitement and nostalgia of the beloved franchise. Be sure to mark your calendars for this highly-anticipated release in 2024.

