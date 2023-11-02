New Power Couple Alert: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Spotted at Exclusive Event

In a surprising turn of events, reality TV star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner was seen alongside Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet at the WSJ Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards in New York City. Both celebrities made a stylish entrance, capturing the attention of onlookers with their elegant black ensembles.

Kylie, who was attending the event to accept the Brand award for her successful company Khy, opted for a sleek black sleeveless top paired with a column skirt. Meanwhile, Timothée exuded effortless charm in a classic black suit, even managing to snap a photo alongside renowned director Martin Scorsese.

Rumors of a budding romance between the two first spread earlier this year after Kylie’s split from rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares two children. Although they initially kept their relationship under wraps, Kylie and Timothée made their public debut as a couple during Beyoncé’s star-studded birthday concert in Los Angeles. The pair was subsequently spotted displaying affection at various events, including a cozy date night at the 2023 U.S. Open in New York.

While their public appearances have fueled speculation about the nature of their relationship, neither Kylie nor Timothée have explicitly confirmed their status. However, their joint outings and undeniable chemistry have undoubtedly captured the attention of fans and media alike.

As two young powerhouses in their respective industries, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s connection has captivated the public eye. Only time will tell what the future holds for this dynamic duo, but for now, we can’t help but relish in the excitement surrounding this unexpected couple.