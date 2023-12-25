Security Review to be Conducted After Protesters Storm Stage at Carols Candlelight

In a surprising turn of events at the annual Carols Candlelight event in Melbourne, pro-Palestinian protesters breached security and stormed the stage, prompting a review of security arrangements at the iconic Sidney Myer Music Bowl. The incident occurred on Sunday night during a live broadcast of the beloved Christmas concert.

As two protesters brandished Palestinian flags and ran across the stage, children who were scheduled to perform were quickly evacuated to ensure their safety. One protester, a 21-year-old woman from Brunswick, was arrested, while the police apprehended a second person involved in the demonstration. While acknowledging the right to peaceful protest, an Arts Centre Melbourne spokesperson asserted that the safety of all individuals present should not be compromised.

The incident is currently being managed the police, and further comments on the matter have been deemed inappropriate at this time. However, it is customary to conduct a review of security arrangements in the aftermath of any breach. The arrested woman has been issued an infringement notice for possession of a controlled weapon, although no specific details about the weapon have been disclosed the authorities.

During the disturbance, one of the protesters attempted to seize the microphone from host David Campbell and managed to convey the message, “kids are dying in Gaza,” before being swiftly intercepted security. Campbell, in an effort to calm the crowd, assured everyone that the children were safe, and normal proceedings resumed shortly after the disruption.

Two additional protesters were denied entry at the gates, highlighting the vigilance of the security personnel. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called for unity and social cohesion during the holiday season, emphasizing the importance of coming together as a nation. He served lunch to the homeless at the Exodus Foundation in Sydney as a gesture of solidarity.

The Carols Candlelight event, which has been held in Melbourne since 1938 and is broadcast live Channel Nine, raises funds for Vision Australia’s children’s services. The proceeds support families and children who are blind or have low vision.

As security measures are reviewed, organizers and authorities will strive to ensure the safety of future events while maintaining the spirit of unity and celebration that the Carols Candlelight concert represents.