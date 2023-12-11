Jammu and Kashmir Under High Security Ahead of Supreme Court Verdict

In anticipation of the final verdict the Supreme Court on the dilution of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the region remains under tight security. The Supreme Court will decide on the Centre’s move to end the seven decades of special status and divide the former state into two Union Territories. As a precautionary measure, 29 civil officials have been deputed as magistrates in the Srinagar city. Security agencies, including the Border Security Force and Army, have also been alerted to avoid convoy movements. The security forces have increased their presence in Kashmir to carry out frisking and vehicle searches.

The administration has taken steps to monitor online content and warns against the dissemination of rumors, fake news, hate speech, or any defamatory content. Additionally, the advisory cautions against spreading terrorist or secessionist ideologies and false narratives. Despite the heightened security measures, the streets in Kashmir remained calm on Sunday.

Opposing political parties and leaders have expressed their concerns about the upcoming verdict. The National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, and other petitioners have challenged the abrogation of Article 370 during the Supreme Court hearings held earlier this year. They contest the procedure, concurrence, consent, and Presidential Order related to the abrogation. Leaders like Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti hope that the Supreme Court will not uphold the moves made the Central government in 2019.

As the verdict approaches, tensions are high, and political leaders are cautious in their remarks. It is expected that the decision will have far-reaching implications for the future of Jammu and Kashmir and for India as a whole. The security forces and administration are prepared to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of the residents in the region.