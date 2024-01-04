Cybersecurity Firm Mandiant Falls Victim to Twitter Hack

Summary:

In a recent incident, Mandiant, a prominent cybersecurity firm owned Alphabet, became a target of hackers on Twitter. The hackers gained control of Mandiant’s Twitter account, which boasts over 120,000 followers, and used it to impersonate Phantom, a popular cryptocurrency wallet among Ethereum and Solana users. The attackers then proceeded to deceive unsuspecting users into checking their wallets for a so-called “airdrop” of free tokens. Unfortunately, those who fell for the scam risked having their wallets drained.

As part of their malicious campaign, the hackers changed the account’s name and even sent taunting messages to Mandiant, urging the company to change its password. Although the account was eventually restored after six hours, the most recent message posted Mandiant dates back to December 28th. At present, it remains unclear how the hackers managed to breach Mandiant’s account, even though speculation is rife on social media platforms. Despite the incident, Mandiant has yet to release an official statement regarding the breach.

The cyberattack against Mandiant, renowned for assisting major organizations in the aftermath of cyberattacks, is undoubtedly an embarrassing event. The company has played a crucial role in combatting cyber threats and has been sought after to provide real-time threat intelligence and cybersecurity expertise. This led to Alphabet’s acquisition of Mandiant in 2022 for a whopping $5.4 billion, allowing Google Cloud to enhance its capabilities in the face of evolving cyber risks.

We reached out to Mandiant for comment on the incident, and await their response.