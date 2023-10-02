Six Tips to Keep Your Home Safe from Social Media Break-Ins

Summary: Thieves and burglars are increasingly using social media profiles to gather information about potential targets. To protect your home, ADT security experts have shared six tips for safe online posting. These tips include not sharing pictures that reveal the layout of your property, avoiding posting about upcoming trips or holidays, refraining from sharing geotags that indicate your location, being cautious about who you share posts with, keeping any received gifts private, and being mindful of the types of posts that can attract thieves’ attention. ADT also recommends installing a smart alarm system with additional features like cameras and doorbells for enhanced security.

In today’s digital age, oversharing on social media can have serious consequences, especially when it comes to home security. Thieves and burglars are constantly on the lookout for information that can help them target potential victims. That innocent post about your lavish vacation or the new expensive gadgets you received as gifts might just be what they need to plan a break-in. ADT, a leading security company, has come up with six important tips to keep your home safe from social media break-ins.

Firstly, it’s crucial to be mindful of what you post online. Avoid sharing pictures that reveal the layout of your property, as this can provide intruders with potential entry and exit points. Instead, focus on specific items or details in your posts. Secondly, refrain from posting about upcoming trips or holidays. This alerts burglars that your home will be empty and vulnerable. Wait until you’re back home to share your holiday updates, and consider using smart plugs to create the illusion that someone is still present.

Another important tip is to avoid sharing geotags that reveal your location, both at home and when you’re out. These geotags can give burglars an idea of your proximity to your property and how long they have to commit a crime. Additionally, it’s crucial to carefully manage your social media connections. Set your profile settings to private and avoid accepting friend requests from strangers. Be particularly cautious of empty profiles that may be created solely for identifying targets.

During the festive season, it’s tempting to share images of the gifts you received. However, this can give burglars insights into your financial situation and alert them to the presence of valuable goods in your home. Keep any received gifts private and out of view from prying eyes. Finally, consider the types of posts that might attract thieves’ attention, such as multiple vacation stories in a row, posts about weekend trips or check-ins, pictures from lunch or dinner dates, and posts about new items like cars or homes.

Michele Bennett, General Manager at ADT UK&I, emphasizes the importance of taking precautions on social media to protect our homes and families. Alongside following these tips, ADT recommends investing in a fully integrated smart alarm system with additional features like cameras and doorbells. These systems provide an extra layer of protection and ensure peace of mind, even when you’re away from home.

