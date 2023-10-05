Top Tips for Safely Sharing Online and Protecting Your Home

In today’s digital age, oversharing on social media platforms can have serious consequences, including making your home a potential target for thieves. Burglars often scour social media profiles to gather information about individuals’ homes, including identifying valuables and determining when a property will be vacant. To help keep your home safe, security experts at ADT have shared six top tips for posting safely online.

Don’t give strangers an online tour of your house: Be cautious about sharing photos or posts that reveal the layout of your property, as this can provide potential burglars with information about entrances and exits. Instead, focus on sharing specific images rather than full-room views. Keep your plans offline: Avoid posting about upcoming trips or vacations in real-time, as this signals that your home will be unoccupied. Wait until you have returned home to share updates about your travels. Additionally, consider using smart plugs to automate turning lights on and off, creating the illusion that someone is home. Avoid sharing geotags: Be mindful of sharing the location of your home and avoid checking in at specific places when you are out. Geotagging can provide burglars with information about your distance from your property and how long they have to make a move. Disable GPS tracking on your social media apps to ensure your live location is not being shared. Know who you are sharing with: Set your social media profiles to private and only accept friend requests from individuals you know. Beware of empty profiles that may have been created with the intention of identifying potential targets online. Keep any gifts you receive private: During the holiday season or special occasions, it may be tempting to share images or videos of the gifts you receive. However, this can give burglars insight into your financial situation and let them know that valuable items are present in your home. Keep presents out of view when sharing online. Consider what you post: Be mindful of the types of posts that may attract a thief’s attention, such as multiple vacation stories in a row, posts about weekend trips or check-ins, pictures from lunch or dinner dates, and posts about new items like cars or homes.

Michele Bennett, General Manager at ADT UK&I, emphasizes the importance of protecting ourselves and our homes on social media. She suggests considering the installation of a fully integrated smart alarm system that includes features like cameras and doorbells, providing an extra layer of protection and peace of mind, especially when away from home.

Sources: Aldridge Security, Daily Mail UK