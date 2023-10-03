How to Safely Post on Social Media to Protect Your Home from Thieves

Summary: Thieves and burglars can use the information you post on social media to their advantage, leading to potential break-ins. To keep your home safe, security experts at ADT offer six tips for posting safely online. Firstly, avoid giving strangers an online tour of your house not posting images that show the layout of your property. Secondly, keep your plans offline to avoid alerting burglars when your home will be empty. For extra security while you’re away, consider using smart plugs to control your lights remotely. Thirdly, avoid sharing geotags that reveal your location, as this gives burglars information about how far you are from your property. Turn off GPS tracking on your apps to maintain your privacy. Fourthly, be cautious about who you share your posts with, set your profile to private, and decline friend requests from unknown individuals. Watch out for empty pages created to identify potential targets. Fifthly, keep any gifts you receive private, as sharing images or videos of valuable items can alert burglars to the presence of valuable goods in your home. Finally, be mindful of your posts and avoid attracting attention repeatedly posting about vacation plans, weekend trips, lunch or dinner dates, or new items such as cars or homes.

Michele Bennett, General Manager at ADT UK&I, emphasizes the importance of protecting ourselves and our homes on social media. She advises being cautious while posting and following the tips provided to keep our homes and families safe. In addition to these precautions, Bennett recommends installing a fully integrated smart alarm system for enhanced security. Systems with cameras and doorbells provide an extra layer of protection, ensuring peace of mind and deterring unexpected visitors, especially when you’re away from home.

