Six Tips to Keep Your Home Safe from Social Media Break-ins

Summary: Security experts at ADT have shared six tips to help you post safely on social media and protect your home from potential thieves. These tips include not giving strangers an online tour of your house, keeping your plans offline, avoiding sharing geotags, being cautious about who you share with, keeping any gifts you receive private, and considering what you post. ADT also recommends installing a fully integrated smart alarm system, which includes cameras and doorbells for extra security.

In today’s digital age, it’s easy to get caught up in sharing every aspect of our lives on social media. However, what may seem like innocent posts can have serious repercussions when it comes to the safety of our homes. Thieves and burglars are becoming increasingly savvy in using the information we share online to their advantage. That’s why it’s important to take precautions to protect ourselves and our homes.

First and foremost, avoid giving strangers an online tour of your house. Posting images that reveal your property layout can provide potential thieves with information about possible entrances and exits. Instead, focus on sharing specific things rather than the full room when posting from home.

It’s also essential to keep your plans offline. Sharing details about an upcoming trip or posting about being away from home can alert burglars that your property will be unoccupied. It’s best to wait until you’re back home before posting any holiday updates. For added security, consider installing smart plugs that can turn lamps on and off, giving the impression that someone is home.

Avoid sharing geotags that reveal your location. Checking in at places when you’re out can give burglars an idea of how far you are from your property and the amount of time they have to make a move. Additionally, turn off GPS tracking on your apps to prevent social media platforms from sharing your live location.

Be cautious about who you share with on social media. Set your profile settings to private, and decline friend requests from people you don’t know. Watch out for empty pages that may have been created to identify potential targets online.

During the festive season, it can be tempting to share images or videos of the gifts you receive. However, this can provide burglars with insight into your financial situation and the presence of valuable goods in your home. Keep any presents out of view when sharing your happy memories online.

Finally, consider what you post. Certain types of posts can catch a thief’s attention, such as multiple vacation stories in a row, posts about weekend trips or check-ins, pictures from lunch or dinner dates, and posts about new items, especially new cars or homes.

In addition to following these tips, ADT recommends installing a fully integrated smart alarm system for a greater level of security. These systems, equipped with cameras and doorbells, provide an extra layer of protection and peace of mind, especially when you plan on going away.

Remember, it’s important to prioritize the safety of your home and family when using social media. By being cautious about what you post and taking necessary precautions, you can prevent social media break-ins and keep your home safe.

Definitions:

– Smart plugs: Devices that can be connected to electrical outlets and controlled remotely to turn lamps or other devices on and off.

– Geotags: Metadata attached to a digital photograph or post that provides the geographical location of where it was taken or shared.

– Fully integrated smart alarm system: A security system that combines various devices, such as cameras and doorbells, to provide comprehensive protection for a home.

Sources: ADT