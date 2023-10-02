Six Tips for Safely Posting on Social Media to Protect Your Home

In today’s digital age, it’s easy to share every aspect of our lives on social media. However, this innocent behavior can have serious consequences when it comes to home security. Thieves and burglars are increasingly using social media profiles to gather information that can help them target homes and commit crimes.

To help you keep your home safe from potential break-ins, security experts at ADT have shared six tips for posting safely online:

1. Don’t give strangers an online tour of your house: Avoid posting anything that shows the layout of your property, as this can reveal possible entrances and exits. Instead, focus on specific things in your posts, rather than the full room.

2. Keep your plans offline: While it might be tempting to share your travel plans or visits to family and friends, doing so alerts burglars to when your property will be empty. Wait until you’re back home to post any holiday updates. Additionally, you can install smart plugs to turn lamps on and off, giving the illusion that someone is home.

3. Avoid sharing geotags: Be cautious about sharing the location of your home or checking in at places when you’re out. This can give burglars an idea of how far you are from your property and how long they have to act. Turn off GPS tracking on your apps to further protect your privacy.

4. Know who you are sharing with: Set your profile settings to private and decline friend requests from unknown individuals. Be wary of empty profiles that may exist solely to identify potential targets online.

5. Keep gift information private: During the holiday season, refrain from sharing images or videos of expensive gifts you receive. This can give burglars insight into your financial situation and alert them to valuable items in your home. Keep presents out of view when sharing online.

6. Consider the content of your posts: Certain types of posts can draw attention from thieves, such as multiple vacation stories in a row, posts about weekend trips or check-ins, pictures from lunch or dinner dates, and posts about new cars or homes. Be mindful of what you share online.

In addition to these tips, consider installing a fully integrated smart alarm system for added security. Systems with cameras and doorbells provide an extra layer of protection and peace of mind, especially when you’re away from home. Taking these precautions can help protect your home and your family from potential threats.

Source: ADT UK&I (No URL provided)