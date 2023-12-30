Dangers of the ‘Get to Know Me’ Trend on Social Media

Summary: A new trend called the ‘Get to Know Me’ is gaining popularity on social media platforms, where users fill out pre-made templates that ask personal questions. While seemingly harmless, there are significant risks associated with this trend. Cybersecurity expert Eliana Shiloh warns that participating in this trend could provide hackers with an itemized list of personally identifiable information. Many people fail to realize that their social media activity can easily be used to determine the answers to their security questions and access their accounts. It is crucial to be cautious and think twice before sharing personal information online.

According to cybersecurity analyst Eliana Shiloh, participating in the ‘Get to Know Me’ trend on social media could have dangerous consequences. In a viral TikTok video, Shiloh urged her followers to delete any posts related to this trend. She emphasized the potential risks involved and how hackers could exploit the information shared in these templates. Shiloh pointed out that the questions in the trend, such as birthdate, favorite season, food, and drink, could be used to answer common security questions.

Shiloh’s concerns are valid, as sharing personal information on social media platforms can expose individuals to identity theft and other cybersecurity risks. While the answers to security questions might not be directly included in the ‘Get to Know Me’ templates, participation in such trends creates a comprehensive profile of an individual’s personally identifiable information.

The trend’s popularity among young people is evident, with many ignoring the warnings and dismissing the potential dangers. However, it is essential to understand that hackers can piece together information from various sources to gain unauthorized access to personal accounts.

To protect oneself online, it is crucial to be mindful of what information is shared on social media platforms. Limiting the personal details disclosed, reviewing privacy settings, and regularly updating passwords can significantly reduce the risk of being targeted cybercriminals.

In conclusion, while the ‘Get to Know Me’ trend may seem harmless on the surface, it exposes individuals to significant cybersecurity risks. It is essential for users to exercise caution and think twice before sharing personal information online, as hackers can exploit this information to gain unauthorized access to accounts.