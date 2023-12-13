Security Breach in Lok Sabha Raises Concerns

In a shocking incident on the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament attack, the Lok Sabha faced a major security breach when two intruders jumped into the House from the visitors’ gallery. The intruders, described as young men in their early twenties, began running around the Lok Sabha, causing chaos and disruption. The proceedings were immediately suspended, and MPs rushed out of the House to ensure their safety.

The situation became even more alarming when it was discovered that the intruders were spraying yellow gas inside the Lok Sabha. Witnesses reported a commotion as MPs and security personnel apprehended the men and started questioning them about their motives. Congress MP Karti Chidambaram revealed that one of the intruders attempted to approach the Speaker’s chair while shouting slogans. He also expressed concern that the gas emitted the intruders could have been poisonous.

The incident has exposed a serious breach of security, particularly considering the significance of the date, which marks the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack. Despite the presence of guards at the visitors’ gallery, the intruders managed to enter with canisters emitting smoke, pointing to a major lapse in the Lok Sabha’s security protocols. MPs, including Dimple Yadav from the Samajwadi Party, emphasized the urgent need for the government to address this issue and ensure the safety of all members inside the Lok Sabha.

The House was adjourned until 2 pm following the incident, as security personnel brought the intruders under control. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential vulnerabilities faced the Lok Sabha and raises questions about the effectiveness of existing security measures.

As further investigations unfold, it is crucial for authorities to conduct a thorough review of security protocols and take appropriate action to prevent such breaches in the future. The safety and well-being of India’s elected representatives must remain a top priority, and all necessary measures should be implemented to safeguard the sanctity of the Lok Sabha.