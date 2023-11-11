Best Buy Offers a Limited-Time Discount on Google Nest Cam

Best Buy is currently offering a limited-time discount on the Google Nest Cam, reducing its price to just $70. This deal allows customers to save $30 without the need for discount codes or on-screen coupons. However, interested buyers must act quickly as the discounted price will revert to its original retail value at the end of the day.

The Google Nest Cam, available in various colors such as snow and linen, is a wired security camera that provides all the essential features one would expect. With 1080p video support, night vision capabilities, and video encryption, it ensures optimal security. Additionally, the camera’s two-way communication feature allows users to converse through the camera, making it ideal for remotely soothing pets at home.

Setting up the Nest Cam is a breeze, and buyers will find all the necessary wall screws and anchors included in the package. Our review of the product highly recommends it, even at its full price, as it offers great value for its features.

For those interested in purchasing the Nest Cam, it is advisable to select the preferred color before adding it to the cart. Customers are also encouraged to explore Best Buy’s expanding collection of Black Friday deals, as there are already some fantastic offers available.

FAQ:

Q: What is the regular retail price of the Google Nest Cam?

A: The regular retail price of the Google Nest Cam is around $100.

Q: How long is the discount available for?

A: The discount is only available for a limited time and will end at the close of the day.

Q: Do I need any discount codes or on-screen coupons to avail of the discount?

A: No, the discount is automatically applied, and no additional codes or coupons are required.

Q: What features does the Google Nest Cam offer?

A: The Nest Cam provides 1080p video support, night vision capabilities, video encryption, and two-way communication.

Q: Do I need to purchase any additional accessories for installation?

A: No, the Nest Cam package includes all the necessary wall screws and anchors.