Protect Your Privacy: How to Lock Chats on WhatsApp

In the age of constant digital communication, maintaining privacy is of utmost importance. WhatsApp, the renowned messaging platform, understands this concern and offers a chat lock feature to enhance the privacy of your conversations.

Locking chats on WhatsApp provides an additional layer of security for sensitive information or personal discussions. To utilize this feature effectively, read on for a comprehensive guide.

What is the WhatsApp chat lock feature?

WhatsApp’s chat lock feature allows you to lock individual chats, ensuring that they are protected from prying eyes. In order to access these locked chats, you will need to authenticate yourself using various methods such as your phone passcode, fingerprint, Face ID, or even a secret code.

Locked chats are conveniently stored in a separate folder, isolating them from your regular conversations.

How to lock chats on WhatsApp

Locking chats is a simple process. If you haven’t set up device authentication yet, you will be prompted to do so before proceeding.

To lock chats on WhatsApp for Android:

1. Open the WhatsApp app.

2. Long press on the chat you want to lock.

3. Tap the three vertical dots at the top right corner.

4. Select the “Lock Chat” option.

5. Choose “Lock this chat with fingerprint” and confirm your fingerprint.

To lock chats on WhatsApp for iOS:

1. Open WhatsApp.

2. Swipe left on the chat you want to lock.

3. Tap the three dots and select “Lock Chat.”

4. Opt for “Lock This Chat with Face ID” and confirm your Face ID.

Create a secret code for locked chats

To further enhance privacy, you have the option to create a secret code for your locked chats. This secret code can be distinct from your phone passcode and adds an extra layer of protection.

To create a secret code for locked chats:

1. Go to your Locked chats folder and open Settings.

2. Select the “Secret Code” option.

3. Tap “Create Secret Code.”

4. Create your code and tap “Next.”

5. Confirm your code and tap “Done.”

By following these steps, you can ensure that only you have access to your locked chats.

Hide your Locked chats folder

For added discretion, you can hide the Locked chats folder from your chat list. This feature keeps your locked chats completely hidden unless you enter your secret code into the search bar.

To hide your Locked chats folder:

1. Go to the Locked chats folder and open Settings.

2. Toggle on the “Hide Locked Chats” option.

By activating this option, your Locked chats folder will be invisible in your chat list, further protecting your privacy.

In conclusion, WhatsApp’s chat lock feature is an invaluable tool to safeguard your private conversations. By following the steps outlined above, you can take control of your privacy and ensure that your chats remain secure.