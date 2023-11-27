Saskatchewan Launches Innovative Firearm Safety Campaign to Promote Responsible Ownership

A groundbreaking initiative has been launched in Saskatchewan to raise awareness and promote responsible firearm ownership during the winter months. The provincial government has funded the ‘Secure Firearms. Safe Communities.’ campaign, which aims to educate residents on the importance of proper licensing, handling, and storage of firearms.

The comprehensive campaign, set to be broadcast on radio, billboards, and social media, will play a crucial role in reducing accidents and mitigating thefts. It aims to build on Saskatchewan’s strong tradition of responsible firearms ownership and ensure that gun enthusiasts possess and maintain their possession and acquisition licenses (PAL/RPAL).

Instead of traditional ad campaigns, the ‘Secure Firearms. Safe Communities.’ initiative will leverage the power of real-life stories and experiences to connect with the audience. Respected target shooting athlete and coach Sasha Krakowka, along with her husband Cameron Krakowka, will serve as influential spokespeople for the campaign.

In addition to the Krakowkas, the campaign will feature representatives from esteemed organizations such as the Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation, the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities, Prince Albert Grand Council, and the Federation of Saskatchewan Indigenous Nations. Their collective expertise will contribute to the campaign’s credibility and effectiveness.

The ‘Secure Firearms. Safe Communities.’ campaign will focus on educating firearm owners about proper storage, handling, and transportation practices. By emphasizing these key safety guidelines, the initiative aims to significantly reduce the number of firearm-related accidents and promote responsible behavior within the community.

Residents of Saskatchewan can look forward to engaging and thought-provoking messages throughout the campaign, which will run until mid-March 2024. The government’s commitment to prioritizing firearms safety will undoubtedly have a positive and lasting impact on the province.

