New Road Closures in Superior Prompt Natural Gas Upgrades

Superior residents should be prepared for temporary road closures as Superior Water, Light, and Power (SWLP) moves forward with their natural gas mains project. The upcoming closures will affect two sections of Hammond Avenue, from Belknap Street to North 16th Street and North 28th Street, spanning about 150 feet each. These closures, along with the closure of adjacent alleys, are necessary for SWLP to carry out necessary upgrades to the natural gas distribution system. The project is a significant step toward the city of Superior’s ambitious Hammond Avenue reconstruction project planned for 2024.

The temporary closures are scheduled to commence on Wednesday, November 1, and will remain in effect until approximately November 15. During this period, motorists are advised to find alternative routes to avoid the impacted areas. While inconvenience is expected, these temporary road closures are vital to ensure the successful execution of the subsequent citywide reconstruction effort. Residents are encouraged to stay updated on the progress of the upgrades visiting SWLP’s official website at swlp.com.

The natural gas mains project represents a crucial investment in Superior’s infrastructure, aiming not only to enhance the reliability and efficiency of the natural gas distribution system but also laying the groundwork for future development in the area. By proactively addressing the needs of the existing infrastructure, the city of Superior aims to provide its residents with a safe and sustainable energy supply for years to come.

